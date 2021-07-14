Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UFRL_0aw9jlcL00

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission.

The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Most of those killed were hotel guests.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

Jiangsu's highest official, Communist Party Secretary, Lou Qinjian, visited with rescuers and victims on Tuesday, the city said.

Investigators would look into the cause of the collapse and police have subpoenaed the hotel’s legal representatives, managers and those who worked on the design and construction of the building, the posting said. Some had been placed under “criminal control measures," it said, indicating they were under some form of detention or supervision. No numbers or names were given for those under such measures.

The three-floor, 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018, according to Ctrip, a Chinese online booking app.

Suzhou is a popular tourist destination known for its historic canals and traditional Chinese gardens, as well as a major business center.

___

This story has been corrected to show the collapse happened Monday rather than Tuesday and that 23 people in total were pulled from the rubble, just six of whom survived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Earthquake#Canals#Beijing#Shanghai#Accident#Chinese#Ap#Communist Party#Siji Kaiyuan Hotel#Ctrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
AccidentsTelegraph

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday. The death toll rose to 58 after record...
Florida StateTimes Daily

Firefighters officially end search in Florida condo collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Firefighters officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building on Friday, even as police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
EnvironmentHuron Daily Tribune

China's Zhengzhou begins cleanup after deadly storms

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Thursday were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas. Rains continued to pound parts of...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

China ‘Shocked’ By WHO’s Plan To Investigate Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory

The Chinese government on Thursday rejected the World Health Organisation’s plan for the second phase of investigation into the origins of Covid-19—which will also examine the possibility that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan lab—signaling further politicization of the investigation that has previously been hampered by Beijing’s unwillingness to share important data.
RelationshipsPosted by
WOKV

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.
AccidentsPosted by
Forbes

Search For Bodies Ends At Surfside Condo Collapse Site

Nearly a month after a Miami-area condominium collapsed, firefighters have officially called off their search for bodies on site, according to The Associated Press, after finding close to 100 victims in the rubble. Key Facts. Ninety-six bodies were recovered from the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside, Florida, while...
Worldkfgo.com

Myanmar to use Chinese vaccines to fight COVID-19 in border area

(Reuters) – China is delivering two million COVID-19 vaccine shots to Myanmar this week to help fight a growing outbreak in the border area, officials said, as a spike in infections in the Southeast Asian country spills over into parts of southern China. Myanmar has seen a surge in coronavirus...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — When the body of 4-year-old Emma Guara was pulled from the rubble of last month's Florida condominium collapse, she was wearing the silver necklace her mother recently gave her, the pendant shaped like half a heart and inscribed “Little Sis.”. When firefighters found her 11-year-old...
Accidentswbrz.com

Crane collapse in Canada reportedly kills multiple people

Multiple people were killed in a crane collapse at a Canadian construction site on Monday, CNN reports. This incident marked the second such collapse in the country within a matter of days. Officials say Monday's collapse occurred at a high rise that was under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia. The...
Public SafetyKotaku

Smuggler Arrested With CPUs Strapped To His Body

Last week customs officials working at the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge stopped a truck driver who they thought was looking “nervous”. With good reason; after searching him they found the dude was literally strapped with concealed...CPUs. As Chinese-language site HKEPC reported, the truck driver was stopped on June 16, and was...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Exhausted crews neared the end of their search for victims of a Miami-area condominium tower collapse Tuesday as the death toll reached 95 with just a handful of people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference that the...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

Woman Dies in Bungee Jumping Accident, Falling 164 Feet to Her Death

A Colombian woman dove to her death this week in a tragic mixup. A miscommunication at a bungee jumping site led to her leaping off a bridge without a bungee cord. Yecenia Morales, 25, was going bungee jumping for the first time with her boyfriend. They had journeyed together to the Amaga viaduct. It is a popular bungee jumping spot in Colombia.
Environmentseattlepi.com

Landslides, monsoon flooding kill over 100 in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit parts of western India, killing more than 100 people, officials and news reports said Friday. More than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters were rescued. The dead included 54 killed in four landslides in the Raigad and Ratnagiri...
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Crazy Fast New Maglev Train Is Now Ready To Fly In China

Actually, it’s more like floating. A new maglev train capable of traveling at 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) was shown rolling off the production line by Chinese state-supported media on Wednesday. The super sleek cars don’t actually contact the rails below them, but just barely levitate above...

Comments / 0

Community Policy