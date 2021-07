The LS Edge 9mm pistol is FN's best multi-use 509 yet. Here's why. The lines between handguns used for defense and competition are sometimes blurred. Lightened slides, electro-optics and features such as flared magazine wells used to be exclusive to race guns for competition. No longer. More than two decades of constant warfare, much of it at close quarters, has driven significant innovations in the firearms industry. As a result, fighting handguns have increasingly adopted those performance-based features. Custom companies may have driven the change, but major gun manufacturers are adapting as well. One of the best examples of this emerging hybrid breed of production handguns is the new.