OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa school board approved the hiring of Brett Doud as the new high school head football coach on Tuesday. “We are excited to name Brett our head football coach,” Oskaloosa Activities Director Ryan Parker said. “As an alumnus of Oskaloosa, Brett checks many of the boxes that we are looking for. His knowledge of football and love for this football program are things that truly set him apart. I am excited for Brett and his family! He has the ability, energy and drive to continue the excellence of this program.”