Bailey Falkenstein stole home in the bottom of the 11th inning as Owensboro defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 11-10 Saturday night. Kurt Paldino went 3-4 and had one of three Hopper home runs with Landon Choboy and Nico Montes also going deep. Chase Gruno took the pitching loss for the Hoppers, now 18-16 on the season. The Hoppers return home to host Madisonville this evening at 6 at Colonel Field, with pregame at 5:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.