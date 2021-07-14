Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, IA

Mustang Baseball Wins 20th Game ; Locks up Spot in District Final

stormlakeradio.com
 11 days ago

The Newell Fonda baseball team defeated West Bend Mallard 11-1 in five innings in a 1A district semifinal Tuesday night in Fonda. The Mustangs scored in every inning, as they tallied three in both the 1st and 2nd. West Bend Mallard scored their only run in the 3rd. Newell Fonda plated a run in their half of the 3rd, three more in the 4th, and won it with a Trey Jungers RBI single down the left field line in the 5th.

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mallard, IA
City
West Bend, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bend Mallard#Rbi#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy