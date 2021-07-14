Mustang Baseball Wins 20th Game ; Locks up Spot in District Final

The Newell Fonda baseball team defeated West Bend Mallard 11-1 in five innings in a 1A district semifinal Tuesday night in Fonda. The Mustangs scored in every inning, as they tallied three in both the 1st and 2nd. West Bend Mallard scored their only run in the 3rd. Newell Fonda plated a run in their half of the 3rd, three more in the 4th, and won it with a Trey Jungers RBI single down the left field line in the 5th.