Frederick County Schools To Follow CDC Guidelines This Fall

The federal agency says masks are only required on school buses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Public School System will be following the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidance when the new academic year begins on August 18th. Brandon Oland, the Communications Manager for FCPS, says there will be no mask requirements in school buildings. “When it comes to masks. there’s just one place where it is required to wear masks and that is on our school buses. Our students on school buses and our drivers on buses are wearing masks. And that is following federal guidance for mass transportation,” he says.