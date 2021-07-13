Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Ramon, CA

Top Tickets: July 15-21

By Emilie White
diablomag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosie Lee Tompkins: A Retrospective and Ulrike Ottinger/MATRIX 276. Through 7/18 This week is your last chance to see two can’t-miss exhibitions at Berkeley’s Bampfa that close July 18. Rosie Lee Tompkins: A Retrospective highlights about 70 of Tompkins’s gorgeous and trailblazing quilts, which she began making regularly while residing in the East Bay, while Ulrike Ottinger/MATRIX 276 gives visitors a look at the Berlin-based artist’s portrait work and landscape photographs. bampfa.org.

www.diablomag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Danville, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Danville, CA
Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Moraga, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#City Center Bishop Ranch#Bankhead Theater#Brahms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy