Top Tickets: July 15-21
Rosie Lee Tompkins: A Retrospective and Ulrike Ottinger/MATRIX 276. Through 7/18 This week is your last chance to see two can’t-miss exhibitions at Berkeley’s Bampfa that close July 18. Rosie Lee Tompkins: A Retrospective highlights about 70 of Tompkins’s gorgeous and trailblazing quilts, which she began making regularly while residing in the East Bay, while Ulrike Ottinger/MATRIX 276 gives visitors a look at the Berlin-based artist’s portrait work and landscape photographs. bampfa.org.www.diablomag.com
Comments / 0