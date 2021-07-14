Prep baseball: Big Reds advance with 11-3 triump over foe

CENTERVILLE — A 14-hit night was just what the doctor ordered for the Centerville Big Reds Tuesday.

Entering the post season on a 1-3 skid from the week prior, the Big Reds pounced on the Albia Blue Demons early. An 11-3 victory over their conference foe moves Centerville into the district final, where they will play host to Pella Christian on Saturday.

A 1-2-3 top half of the inning would raise the curtain for a three-run inning by the Big Reds to give them an early lead. It all started with a single by Brady Kauzlarich, who was re-appointed the leadoff hitter after a mid-season lineup change had moved him to No. 3 in the order.

Merrick Mathews hit a double that plated Kauzlarich, and Mathews moved to third on a groundout by Otis Williams and an error on the shortstop. Korey Shondel reached on that error, ultimately scoring on a two-out double by Kellen Johnson.

Centerville added two more runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Albia would answer back with a three-run fourth inning, with Garin Grinstead, Nathaniel Wynn and Tein Thiravong scoring.

But the Blue Demons would get no closer. Centerville scored six runs on six hits in their half of the fourth inning for a commanding 11-3 advantage that would carry through the rest of the game.

All but two Big Red batters tallied hits in the effort, with Kauzlarich, Shondel and Johnson each deploying three-hit nights.

Mathews got the win on the mound, pitching five innings for five strikeouts while allowing six hits and no walks. Brody Tuttle gave up no hits or walks in his two innings of relief, with the only runners reaching on an error and a fielder's choice.

Albia's Drew Chance got the start and was charged with the loss, after giving up six earned runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings. Garin Grinstead and Wyatt Throckmorton finished the game on the bump for the Blue Demons.

Centerville (17-14) hosts Pella Christian (11-21) in the district final at Pat Daugherty Field on Saturday, at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the substate title game with a state berth on the line.