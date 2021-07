Imagine you’re auditioning for the leading role on a crime drama series. Now, obviously, the show isn’t going to have too many lighthearted moments, but you might not expect the level of darkness that Law & Order: SVU covers. Named for the “Special Victim Unit” of the NYPD, the show revolves around especially horrific crimes that require a higher level of expertise. Detective Olivia Benson and her team not only have to solve more difficult cases but also console traumatized victims. It takes as much empathy as it does skill to be a good detective within the unit.