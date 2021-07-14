Cancel
Video Games

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Receives A New Teaser Trailer

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, the upcoming 3D action-adventure game being worked on by publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio, has just received a new teaser trailer. The trailer showed off the game’s colorful graphics, storyline, “The Smurfizer” tool, and of course the iconic blue Smurfs you will play as in the game. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will be released simultaneity on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 26, 2021. Here’s a rundown of the game’s storyline and unique key features:

