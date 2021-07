After 18 years, 12 of which were at the helm of the Franklin Rodeo, Executive Director Bill Fitzgerald has decided to retire. In 2004, he was a rodeo co-chairman along with Rotarians Pat Dunn and Bill Foley. Fitzgerald was named the executive director in 2009. Fitzgerald’s wife, Jill, joined him in 2013 as an assistant and later took on more responsibility as the director of operations.