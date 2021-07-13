The Arkansas Fallen Heroes Traveling Memorial coming to Heber Springs

The Arkansas Fallen Heroes Traveling Memorial will be at American Legion Post 64, at 49 Park Road, in Heber Springs Monday, August 2 thru Saturday, August 7, 2021. The memorial was founded in October 2005, by Gold Star dad, Rob Hopper, of Wynne, Arkansas. Rob’s youngest son, Marine LCPL Brian Chase Hopper, was killed on January 26, 2005. Brian’s unit was flying in Western Iraq to guard the first inaugural election, when the helicopter he was in crashed, killing all 31 men inside.