TROY — Tri-City ValleyCats manager Pete Incaviglia said first baseman Brad Zunica reminds him of a certain Hall of Famer – only with more power. “Imagine Wade Boggs with pop,” said Incaviglia, who played against Boggs during their big-league careers. “That’s what he is. He’s got the approach of a really good hitter that actually has tremendous power. His ceiling is off the charts. He could be really, really special. I think he’s one of the best hitters I’ve come across in 15 years of doing this (independent-league managing).”