Five Firsts With McKenna Brooks, Editor of The Scout Guide Cincinnati

Photography by Ross Van Pelt. We’re always hoping to make a good first impression, and that first-time readers of The Scout Guide will put the publication down feeling inspired to learn more about the featured businesses—and, if they’re out-of-towners, to seek out (or start) a guide in their own hometown. In this series, we talk to our editors about their TSG “firsts,” from their first encounter with The Scout Guide to the first business they approach to be in the guide and more. Read on to learn about how The Scout Guide Cincinnati editor McKenna Brooks discovered the brand, and what it was like to launch her first volume.