Online Legal Services Are Ready to Explode

The Legal Service Developer Program is housed under the Aging Services Bureau of the Department of Public Health and Human Services of Montana. The program provides legal advice and assistance to Montanans older than 60, their caregivers, family members and professionals with questions about elder law, or legal issues being experienced by an older adult. Services can also be provided to adults with a disability. Advice can be provided on a wide range of issues including consumer finance, landlord/tenant, probate information and questions on estate planning documents. The program does not provide advice on family law, medical malpractice or criminal law. The program focuses on advice and does not provide direct representation.