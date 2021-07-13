Online Legal Services Are Ready to Explode

On behalf of Local Housing Authorities (LHAs) in the Massachusetts Housing Court Districts serving Metro South, Northeast and Southeast, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Communities and Development (DHCD) is seeking responses to prequalify legal service providers in three categories: LHA Legal Services, Specialized Legal Services, Legal Training Services. DHCD will prequalify experienced legal service providers with experience in the following areas: landlord tenant law, fair housing, discrimination, employment, civil rights, legal and regulatory compliance, real estate and other areas of the law where LHAs require legal guidance. Responses will be due August 27, 2021. For a copy of the RFQ please go to www.Commbuys.com or email sarah.oleary@mass.gov.
Comments / 0