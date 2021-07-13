Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Online Legal Services Are Ready to Explode

By Subscribe To RSS Feed
vcpost.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal industry has seen a significant shift in recent years. More and more cases are being settled online - and with good reason. Not only does it save time and money, but it also makes the process of introducing and settling a case more convenient for all parties involved.

www.vcpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Services#Big Data#Are Online Legal Services#Key Takeaways Online
Related
LawHavre Daily News

What can Legal Services Developer Program do for you?

The Legal Service Developer Program is housed under the Aging Services Bureau of the Department of Public Health and Human Services of Montana. The program provides legal advice and assistance to Montanans older than 60, their caregivers, family members and professionals with questions about elder law, or legal issues being experienced by an older adult. Services can also be provided to adults with a disability. Advice can be provided on a wide range of issues including consumer finance, landlord/tenant, probate information and questions on estate planning documents. The program does not provide advice on family law, medical malpractice or criminal law. The program focuses on advice and does not provide direct representation.
BusinessShareCast

Disposal of Legal Services Business & Cost Savings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
LawPayson Roundup

Free online legal talks planned

AZCourtHelp has several free online legal talks planned. Learn about probate and estate planning from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 with Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Offices. A program on setting aside a criminal judgment is from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 with Ryan...
Politicsbaystatebanner.com

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS: LOCAL HOUSING AUTHORITY LEGAL SERVICES

On behalf of Local Housing Authorities (LHAs) in the Massachusetts Housing Court Districts serving Metro South, Northeast and Southeast, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Communities and Development (DHCD) is seeking responses to prequalify legal service providers in three categories: LHA Legal Services, Specialized Legal Services, Legal Training Services. DHCD will prequalify experienced legal service providers with experience in the following areas: landlord tenant law, fair housing, discrimination, employment, civil rights, legal and regulatory compliance, real estate and other areas of the law where LHAs require legal guidance. Responses will be due August 27, 2021. For a copy of the RFQ please go to www.Commbuys.com or email sarah.oleary@mass.gov.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

AR Innovation Tackles The Gray Area In Legal Services Invoicing

There is a challenge in the B2B services sector that can wreak havoc on accounts receivable efficiency. Unlike other verticals in which tangible products are delivered, services can be more difficult to quantify, with plenty of room for billing gray areas. Of course, billing and payment disputes can occur in...
SoftwareTimes Union

Uptime Legal Partners with LEAP Legal Software for Law Practice Management

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Uptime Legal Systems, a leading provider of technology and cloud services to law firms, today announced its partnership with LEAP Legal Software, a leading provider of law firm practice management software with more than 45,000 users worldwide. LEAP and LexisNexis® began a joint...
Utica, NYWKTV

Most Olbiston residents relocated; Legal Aid offering services

UTICA, N.Y. – All but five former tenants of Olbiston Apartments in Utica have been relocated after 58 people were displaced when the building was deemed unsafe to live in on July 14. The City of Utica has been working with multiple agencies to find permanent, temporary or transitional housing...
Public Safetybizjournals

Cybersecurity compliance — Are you accidentally breaking the law?

When a business suffers a cyber incident, a myriad of legal and regulatory implications follow. To handle such an incident effectively — and legally — it’s crucial to:. Understand the specific cybersecurity regulations applicable to your company and industry. Determine what your company needs to do to achieve compliance. Make...
SpainPocket-lint.com

The best rated online legal forms

(Pocket-lint) - There's no denying the expense of a lawyer's services. Sometimes just for the smallest form to be set up you need to fork out a lot of money. But there are now services online that can help with that. Whether you need a template for a lease agreement, get a prenuptial agreement, or anything in between, you can access all the legal jargon without a law degree.
Businesschannele2e.com

Frontline Managed Services Acquires Legal IT Services Firm Glasser Tech

Frontline Managed Services has made its second acquisition of the month, acquiring legal IT services provider Glasser Tech for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 432 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The New...
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Get ready for Ransomware-as-a-Service

Today, ransomware attacks have gone from using highly customised software to a system where it's become the malevolent equivalent of software-as-a-service - ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS). These attacks are high volume, low ransom events where the developers sell their malicious packages (or take a cut of the ransom) to less sophisticated cybercriminals. These cybercrooks then take a shotgun approach, in the hope that a percentage will stick and the victim will be forced to pay a fee to have their data decrypted.
Missoula, MTumt.edu

Missoula College Announces Online, 1-Year Legal Studies Certificate

MISSOULA – Missoula College’s new certificate program in legal studies was recently approved by the American Bar Association. The one-year program – the only one of its kind in the Montana University System ꟷ offers training for those interested in pursuing work in the legal services sector as a paralegal, in law firms, government agencies, public administration, legal justice work and health insurance.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Online booking system for urgent U.S. passport services disabled

The State Department has temporarily disabled its online booking system for urgent travel U.S. passport services. For now, the only way to schedule an appointment is by calling the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778. Customers with hearing difficulties can call 888-874-7793. These phone lines are available Monday through Friday...
Seneca County, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Juvenile Court announces free legal services helpline

TIFFIN — Judge Jay A. Meyer and the Seneca County Juvenile Court have announced a new partnership with the Capital University Law School Family & Youth Law Center Helpline to offer free legal services to qualifying Seneca County residents in certain family law-related matters. The program utilizes the talents of...
Environmentinsurancebusinessmag.com

ERMI and CIC launch environmental captive insurance program

After 30+ years in the environmental insurance industry, Chris Bunbury (pictured) and his team at Environmental Risk Managers, Inc. (ERMI) may have just “cracked the code” on what insureds are looking for. ERMI, an environmental insurance wholesaler, has teamed up with CIC Services, a risk management consulting firm specializing in...
LawLaw.com

Rapid Innovation Is Scary, But Necessary for Law Firm Leaders

The world recently achieved a remarkable feat: the development and deployment of a safe, effective vaccine to combat COVID-19 in under a year. This scientific discovery was fast. So fast, in fact, it spurred detractors, people skeptical and fearful about the speed of its invention. Rapid innovation is scary. It is also necessary, particularly in times of crisis and great change. Rapid innovation is scary. It is also necessary, particularly in times of crisis and great change.
LawLaw.com

Fertility Funding in Law Firms: Why Now and What Next?

U.S. law firm Cooley and Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance have recently announced that they will be extending their employee benefits to include funding fertility treatment. Is it a coincidence that lawyers within this category of high performance, high pressured, firm – and in the legal professional in general – are facing more fertility struggles hence the need for an employee benefit of this kind?

Comments / 0

Community Policy