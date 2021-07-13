2021 City of Knoxville City Council Campaigns Second Quarter Financials
Elizabeth Murphy had zero on hand, raised $15,433.52, spent $5,005.08 with $10,428.44 no loans, no obligations, with $10,428.44 in-kind from Scruffy Little City $3,131.45 Contributors include Restaurant Entrepreneurs Mike Chase and Aubrey Burleson, Former State Rep. Martin Daniel, Former Knox County Commissioner Scott Davis, Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond, State Rep. Justin Lafferty, State Senator Frank Niceley, Volunteer Republican Women Club, Halls Republican Club and West Knox Republican Club. Campaign signs were purchased from Clinton, TN.www.brianhornback.com
