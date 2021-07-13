Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

2021 City of Knoxville City Council Campaigns Second Quarter Financials

By BHornback
brianhornback.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Murphy had zero on hand, raised $15,433.52, spent $5,005.08 with $10,428.44 no loans, no obligations, with $10,428.44 in-kind from Scruffy Little City $3,131.45 Contributors include Restaurant Entrepreneurs Mike Chase and Aubrey Burleson, Former State Rep. Martin Daniel, Former Knox County Commissioner Scott Davis, Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond, State Rep. Justin Lafferty, State Senator Frank Niceley, Volunteer Republican Women Club, Halls Republican Club and West Knox Republican Club. Campaign signs were purchased from Clinton, TN.

www.brianhornback.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Campaign, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Mike Hammond
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Scruffy Little City#State#Halls Republican Club#West Knox Republican Club#District Congressional#School Board#Democrat#Wate Tennessee#Knox Election#Wbir#Knox County Republican#Chair Daniel Herrera#Knoxnews#People Power#Knox Planning#Kub Pr#City Council Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy