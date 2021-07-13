The 'Savages' are the Butts County Adult Basketball League champions

The Savages of South Metro Atlanta are the champions of the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Adult Basketball League. Playing in the recreation department gym against 10 other adult teams, the Savages came out on top to take the league title and trophy. “Everyone worked together to maintain a fun, safe, competitive atmosphere to allow the guys to continue doing what they loved and play basketball, said Antonio Fish, BCDLS Athletic Specialist. “Congratulations to the the 2021 BCDLS Adult Basketball Champions, the Savages!”