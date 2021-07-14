Council votes to buy Neville Street building on first reading

In a split decision that was decided by a vote from Mayor Rob Rappold, Beckley Common Council on Tuesday approved on first reading a purchase of a Neville Street building and a parking lot for just over $1 million.

The building, the former Zen's restaurant at 313 Neville Street and parking lots across the street, is part of a plan to bring in the nationally recognized Fruits of Labor, a Greenbrier County non-profit and business that has gained a following of clientele at its bakery in Rainelle.

Fruits of Labor works with student chefs who are recovering from substance abuse disorder. A high percentage of those training chefs complete the culinary program and graduate from their drug court programs.

At the Tuesday meeting, Council members Kevin Price (Ward IV), Bob Canter (Ward II) and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter voted in favor of the $1,110,000 purchase, while Council members Janine Bullock (Ward V), Tom Sopher (Ward I) and At Large-Councilman Cody Reedy voted against the purchase.

Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap told Council that he could not vote because it would create a conflict of interest in his work as a real estate attorney. He said that the West Virginia Ethics Commission advised him against voting, since he had previously represented one of the parties and currently represents another.

The building is owned by local restaurateur Jenny Weng.

"I haven't had any conversations with the client as involved in this transaction, nor would I," said Dunlap, adding, "It would simply be unethical.

"I have to cite that opinion and step away from voting."

"I appreciate and respect your initiative in seeking that opinion, on your own," Rappold told Dunlap.

City attorney Bill File notified council that Rappold would make the deciding vote, and Rappold voted in favor of the purchase.

Council will take a final vote on July 22, after a public hearing.

During the public comments portion of the council meeting, two speakers opposed the purchase.

Dr. Kristi Dumas said that she had worked at Twin Towers, the Los Angeles County jail, and witnessed a similar initiative with Homeboyz Industries, an operation that started in 1988 as a way of helping members of local gangs leave the gangs, according the Homeboyz website.

"Homeboys Industries is one of the pioneering and largest rehabilitation programs in the world," said Dumas. "It was unsustainable."

Kevin Reedy, who owns several local businesses and is the father of Councilman Reedy, also spoke in opposition.

"Why are we spending a million plus dollars on a building to rent out?" Kevin Reedy asked. "Your'e going into business against other businesses who are in the rental business, who B&O tax to you all.

"You're taking a million dollar piece of property out of the county tax pool, which will affect the City of Beckley, Raleigh County and the fire levy, when you take that million dollar piece of property off the tax rolls."

He suggested the city take the money and renovate a property that is already owned in the city.

After the meeting, Sopher said that he is unlikely to change his vote, despite the fact that the city paid off a $2.4 million mortgage for Historic Black Knight Municipal Park to City National Bank in under four years.

Sopher was the only Council member to vote against the purchase of the Historic Black Knight, formerly Black Knight Country Club, from Gov. Jim Justice in 2018.

"The paying off of Black Knight has nothing to do with my vote for the purchase of the Zen's building," said Sopher. "It's hard for me to consider spending over $1 million on that particular building, and the lot is not a parking lot."

The lot would have to be raised and paved.

"Why that building? Why doesn't the property owner lease it to Fruits of Labor? Why does the city need to be in the property management business? What kind of lease agreement are we talking about?" he asked. "For me, there are too many unanswered questions. I see real estate uptown that has recently been sold and others that are listed for far less money.

"I am only one vote, and it will stay a 'no' vote."

Councilman Canter urged his fellow council members, after the meeting, to learn more about Fruits of Labor before the second reading.

"I'm in hopes, after hearing the comments and seeing how the first vote has gone, they'll dig a little deeper and maybe reach out to Tammy Jordan and have a one-on-one conversation, or, possibly, we could have another workshop and have Ms. Jordan come in and speak, not only to the public but to the city council and the mayor once again."

Canter said that he supports the purchase because it provides employment for 14 people, a successful training program for those recovering from substance abuse disorder and puts business in an empty building.

"We would also gain additional parking for uptown Beckley, for our current businesses and, hopefully, new businesses that are coming in," said Canter. "We're looking for folks to come in and be with us."