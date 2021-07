Spanning generations of families helping to ensure proper plumbing in thousands of central Illinois businesses, E.L. Pruitt Co. is celebrating a milestone this month. The Springfield contractors are recognizing their 50th anniversary. Founded by the late Ed Pruitt Sr. in July 1971, the company has been involved with some of the biggest projects in central Illinois including the new downtown Springfield YMCA, the expansion of Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur and upgrades to Memorial Medical Center, HSHS St. John's Hospital and other area hospitals.