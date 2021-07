When Apple launched the ProMotion screen in 2017, we all thought the iPhone would be the next in line to receive 120Hz displays. Four years later, fans are still waiting for the upgrade. The pressure is even bigger on Apple to deliver, considering that 120Hz screens are now a staple of the high-end Android experience. Rumors said the first iPhones with 120Hz displays would launch in 2020. But that never happened. New leaks now say the iPhone 13 series will pack high refresh rate OLED screens. As always with Apple’s first-generation tech though, not all 2021 iPhones will get the...