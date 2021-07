In the 1980s and 1990s, Reba McEntire put out one hit song after another, solidifying herself as one of country music’s preeminent superstars. She earned the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year honor four consecutive years, from 1984-1987. In 1986, she also took home the coveted CMA Entertainer of the Year honor, as well as a Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female (for “Whoever’s In New England”). She also began filming music videos that more closely resembled mini-movies in her works for songs such as “Whoever’s In New England” and “Fancy.” She also proved herself as a multi-medium star, making her film acting debut in 1990 with the movie Tremors.