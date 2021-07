Jessica Crews, a Halifax County educator and author, recently published her second children’s book to help out a local teen. Crews said all proceeds from sales of the book will be put towards helping a Gretna teen with cerebral palsy pay for a new wheelchair. Crews has a master’s in education and founded a non-profit called No Hill Too High Inc. that has held fundraisers for children with special needs and people in nursing homes in the past. Crews said donations for the wheel chair will also be accepted directly through No Hill Too High Inc.