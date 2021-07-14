Macy’s Needs Some Fireworks In Its Retailing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we test a lot of pillows here at Apartment Therapy. After years of sleeping on pillows of every make, model, and feel, there are a few that stand out. One brand in particular is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillow, which is not only plush and made to last, but is also wallet-friendly. What’s not to love? As a matter of fact, I’m here to tell anyone who will listen that this pillow is currently on sale (along with tons of other items) during Macy’s One Day sale.