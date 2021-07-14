'That's criminal right there' - Harrison residents accused of charging neighbors for parking on street
Parking in Hudson County can generally be a nightmare, and now, Harrison residents have been accused of charging for a spot that was actually on the street. Street parking is usually mostly full near the West Hudson Park entrance, so to park stress-free, you need to have a driveway. Some residents who need spaces say they have been charged by other residents for parking on Franklyn Street.brooklyn.news12.com
Comments / 2