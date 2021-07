SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI was on the defensive at her press conference this morning over her decision to veto Reps. JIM JORDAN (R-Ohio) and JIM BANKS (R-Ind.) from the Jan. 6 select committee. She said it would be “ridiculous” to let them serve given their past statements and actions “that I think would impact the integrity” of the committee. “This is deadly serious. This is about our Constitution, it’s about our country.”