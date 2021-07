Busch Gardens Tampa announced a new haunted house for their version of Howl-O-Scream today. Here are the details on “The Forgotten” house coming to Howl-O-Scream:. “Victims will be drawn into a hidden world beyond the rubble and rocks of an unsuspecting quarry, where dark secrets lurk in the shadows. Just beyond a hidden gutter entrance, the legend of the human uprising is revealed as a swarm of starving vampires plot their imminent revenge. Will those who enter return to the world of the living or are they destined to become the newest minion of the Forgotten army?”