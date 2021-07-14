Tuesday's Transactions

Friday features several outstanding pitching matchups in games with contending teams. Heading the list is Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visiting Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Cole has seemingly made some adjustments and is back to his dominant self while Rodriguez looks to build on a strong effort in Yankee Stadium to open the second half. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off in a battle of NL East clubs trying to catch the New York Mets. Max Fried gets the ball for the visitors while Zack Wheeler takes the hill for the home team.