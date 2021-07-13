Faraday Ann (Clark) Pelletier

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Bridget Donaldson, who died on July 19, 2021, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Sunday, July 25, for a Prayer Service at 1 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. on July 26 until the time of the funeral.
