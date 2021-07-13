Cancel
Obituaries

Faraday Ann (Clark) Pelletier

Morehead News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of Life for Faraday Ann (Clark ) Pelletier, a 1964 graduate of Milo H.S. will be held on July 23, 2021 from 1-4, at the Kiwanis Club 15 Harris Pond Road Milo, Maine. Please come and see old Friends and Family.

