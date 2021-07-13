Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is the Best Android Tablet, Period [Review]

When it comes to Android tablets, most probably think Amazon Fire and that’s mainly because these are some of the cheapest, bang for your buck Android tablets out there. The problem with these are that you are locked in Amazon’s ecosystem and the OS on these are based on older versions of Android. You also don’t get access to the Google Play Store or any of Google’s apps, unless you hack them of course. However, if you want an Android tablet that is much better and is officially supported by Google, you should look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab series, mainly because they are one of the few big brands left making quality Android tablets. While the Galaxy Tab comes in a wide range of models, we’ll be looking at the top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which is a 12.4″ tablet featuring some of the highest specs currently on any Android tablet.