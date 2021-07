There’s no doubt about it, Tyrese Hunter will be Iowa State basketball’s point guard during the 2021-22 season and beyond. But it would be unreasonable to expect the true freshman to play every minute of every game over the course of the season. Iowa State has other guards that are capable of handling the ball through stretches in Jaden Walker, Gabe Kalscheur and even Caleb Grill. But the coaching staff has also been putting Izaiah Brockington in a position to handle the ball during summer practices.