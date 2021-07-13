CT Folk Fest returns with a new format and roster of rising musicians
While many music festivals have taken another year off, the show will go on in 2021 for the CT Folk Fest & Green Expo in New Haven — albeit in a different capacity. CT Folk presents Folk at the Edge is the festival's ongoing concert series that highlights rising musicians in the folk genre. The series, which started in June, is held once a month in New Haven's Edgewood Park and will run through September.www.ctpost.com
