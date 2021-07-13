Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CT Folk Fest returns with a new format and roster of rising musicians

By Andrew DaRosa
Connecticut Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many music festivals have taken another year off, the show will go on in 2021 for the CT Folk Fest & Green Expo in New Haven — albeit in a different capacity. CT Folk presents Folk at the Edge is the festival's ongoing concert series that highlights rising musicians in the folk genre. The series, which started in June, is held once a month in New Haven's Edgewood Park and will run through September.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Jack White
Person
Arlo Guthrie
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Maggie Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Music Festival#Musicians#Grammy Awards#Parsonfield#Eli Whitney Folk Festival#Vip Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Grammy
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy