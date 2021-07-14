Update | Chelan County declares emergency, almost 1,100 under Level 3 evacuation

Photo gallery: Red Apple Fire grows for a second day

Here's a photo gallery from the second day of the Red Apple Fire by photo editor Don Seabrook.

Updated, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday:

WENATCHEE — Officials upgraded Swakane Canyon to a Level 2 (get ready) advisory. Meanwhile Warner Canyon and Nahahum Canyon are now at a Level 1 (be aware) advisory.

Evacuations

Level 3 (leave now): Easy Street from Highway 2/97 to Warm Springs Canyon; Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane and April Lane are now advised to leave their homes. West Eagle Rock Drive and May Lane; all homes and businesses on and above American Fruit Road to School Street; Rolling Hills to Burch Mountain, to include Mountain Brooke, Avalon Terrace, Pheasant Canyon and Burch Hollow; east side of Burch Mountain, to include Burch View Lane, Buck haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road and Ohme Road.

Level 2 (be ready to leave): West side of Highway 97/A from Midvalley Automotive to Bob's Apple Barrel and Swakane Canyon.

Level 1 (be aware): Warner Canyon and Nahahum Canyon.

2:20 p.m. Wednesday:

WENATCHEE — The state Department of Transport closed additional sections of Highway 97/A. The closed section now extends from just north of the Stemilt roundabout in Wenatchee to Swakane Canyon Road, 8 miles south of Entiat. Travelers should avoid the area and use Highway 97 in Douglas County as an alternate. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

1:45 p.m. Wednesday:

WENATCHEE —The Red Apple Fire is now estimated at 7,000 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

Planes were seen scooping water from the Columbia River at Riverfront Park in Wenatchee around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flightrader24.com, which tracks flight paths, has shown 8-12 aircrafts apparently working the fire throughout the day.

Planes working the Red Apple Fire on Wednesday scooped water from the Columbia River outside Pybus Public Market.

Noon Wednesday:

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the Red Apple Fire threatening Sunnyslope.

The fire has burned more than 4,000 acres since it began around 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1,065 homes are under Level 3 evacuation notices — leave now, Chelan County said in a news release Wednesday.

Commissioner Kevin Overbay signed the resolution declaring a state of emergency and Commissioners Bob Bugert and Tiffany Gering are expected to co-sign the formal resolution Monday at the commission meeting, the release said.

Declaring a state of emergency allows county officials to skip the typical bidding process when contracting local goods and services. It’s also generally a prerequisite for most state and federal assistance funding, the release said.

Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this month also declared a statewide state of emergency related to the growing risk of wildfires.

Elsewhere near the fire, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 97/A from Ohme Garden Road to Swakane Canyon Road. Motorists can use Highway 97 in Douglas County as a detour.

10:15 a.m. Wednesday:

MONITOR — Fire ran along the northern edge of Monitor and Sunnyslope Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting hundreds of evacuation notices.

The Red Apple Fire was estimated at 4,000 acres at 9 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of damaged structures or injuries.

“We had fire licking at some structures but as far as I know we haven’t lost any,” said Chief Phil Mosher, Chelan County Fire District 6 in Monitor.

Firefighters will continue to focus on protecting homes Wednesday and work to secure the lower end of the fire, he said. Crews are working to contain fire on the east side of Burch Mountain where flames spilled onto pavement, Mosher said.

After that they’ll turn to the northern edge, which due to the lack of homes between it and Swakane Canyon, hasn’t received as much as attention as other areas.

Officials requested a Type 3 incident management team and may eventually seek a larger team to help manage the fire, Mosher said.

The fire was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Red Apple Road — about 1.5 miles north of the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street. By 7:33 p.m. authorities called for a third alarm to bring in help from outside the area.

Air tankers began dropping retardant on the fire by 8:15 p.m. There were also at least two float planes, a helicopter and a spotter plane that responded working the fire Tuesday.

By 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had threatened 234 homes, orchards and a Chelan PUD substation on Easy Street, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said.

A NASA heat map shows the approximate area affected by the Red Apple Fire. Provided photo/NASA FIRMS

Of particular concern were homes on West Eaglerock Drive, which was in the fire’s apparent path, said Rich Magnussen, Chelan County emergency management specialist, at about 9 p.m. Most homes on Easy Street were shielded by orchards and an irrigation ditch along the base of the burning hillside. That wasn't the case for the neighborhood off American Fruit Road.

Through the night and into the morning, the fire bridged Warm Springs Canyon near American Fruit Road. Officials issued new Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, 3:51 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

A Red Flag warning for fire weather is in effect for the area Wednesday. Temperatures could reach 101 degrees with possible gusts above 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are asked to avoid the Easy Street and Sunnyslope area.

Rachelle Johnson lives on Easy Street not far from where officials were headquartered Tuesday outside the Hot Rod Cafe. After she heard about the fire she raced home.

About 500 feet of orchard separated her yard from the fire’s edge. She was issued a pink paper copy of a Level 3 evacuation advising her to leave.

Her family moved in not too long ago and many of their belongings were still in boxes. She grabbed cash, her laptop and Lululemon leggings.

But two and a half hours after the fire blew by home, Johnson was optimistic about the fire.

“I’m actually feeling pretty confident because they have a really good line and the orchard is super green,” she said, adding there was a row of sprinklers going in the orchard, as well.