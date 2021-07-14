Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Two Wimbledon matches under Investigation

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], July 14 (ANI): At least two matches that took place at Wimbledon 2021 are being investigated for potential match-fixing following irregular betting patterns. As per Die Welt, they have obtained information of 'possible manipulations' which may have occurred at the Grand Slam involving one singles match and one in the doubles. It is also understood that several betting firms have reported those matches due to a series of abnormal bets that were made. Although the exact details of the bets being waged are not clear at present.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#First Match#Ani#German#Itia#Welt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisjack1065.com

Tennis-Two Wimbledon matches probed for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’

(Reuters) – The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month’s Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged “possible irregular betting patterns”. “Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.
SoccerBirmingham Star

Met Police gives clarification regarding Euro 2020 final

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Metropolitan Police has said that the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was in danger of being called off because ticketless fans broke into the Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, fans broke barricades and entered the stadium....
Tennistennishead.net

Shapovalov reveals Djokovic post match Wimbledon locker room comments

Denis Shapovalov was consoled in the locker room by his conqueror and World No 1 Novak Djokovic following his heartbreaking semi-final defeat at Wimbledon. The Canadian played his part in an epic encounter, though his failure to convert 10 of his 11 break point opportunities resulted in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 defeat to Djokovic.
TennisBirmingham Star

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Two-time medalist Victoria Azarenka on Thursday became the latest tennis star to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old from Belarus won a bronze medal in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Azarenka announced her decision on Instagram, citing "challenges" with the...
WorldBirmingham Star

ECB announces squad of County Select XI

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Young Lions head coach Richard Dawson will oversee a County Select XI to play India at the Emirates Riverside in a three-day match, starting on Tuesday, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. The match will be played behind closed doors and will...
WorldBirmingham Star

Hafeez talks about T20I series against England

Nottingham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Age is just a number and Mohammad Hafeez is perhaps the perfect illustration of this saying as the 40-year-old is still going strong. Hafeez who now features for Pakistan in the T20 format only, has played no less than 106 T20Is, scoring 2,388 runs at 27.13 with 14 half-centuries.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsBirmingham Star

IOC updates guidelines for Olympics medal ceremony

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): A series of changes on Thursday were approved in order to respect the Tokyo 2020 health measures, with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Bolner Hammerbeak joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Hearthstone’s card reveal season is in full swing. The latest card to join the game’s upcoming United in Stormwind expansion is Bolner Hammerbeak, a two-cost Shaman Legendary with one attack and four health. It reads “After you play a Battlecry minion, repeat the first Battlecry played this turn.”. Bolner Hammerbeak...
BasketballPosted by
The Associated Press

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
SportsPosted by
Distractify

Controversial Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Set to Make Olympic Debut in Tokyo

A Reddit user recently listed the controversies surrounding MyKayla Skinner, a U.S. gymnast making her Olympics debut at the Tokyo games tomorrow, Sunday, July 25. “As someone whose been passionately following the U.S. women’s gymnastics team … I am appalled by the idea of someone such as MyKayla Skinner representing the United States at the Olympics,” user u/Dramatic_Quarter wrote, in part. “The way she conducts herself online and outside of gymnastics is an embarrassment to our country.”
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Pant tests positive for COVID-19, says BCCI

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion...
SportsBirmingham Star

BAI General Secy interacts with Olympic bound shuttlers

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent. "He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations...
Sportschessbase.com

International Chess Day in Vienna

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy