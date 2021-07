Although there are those who are lucky enough not to get up early on Monday because they are on vacation, for others it is not like that, and it is time to start the week and work -or study if you have something pending for September. To alleviate this a little, today Monday July 26, you can download up to 67 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store. The apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc.