Adopted Son Charged With Elderly Parents' Heinous Murders 12 Years After Killing
Police have recently arrested an adopted son in the cold case murders of an elderly husband and wife, who were shot dead at their Tennessee home over a decade ago in 2010. The suspect, William Roger Campbell, 63, has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his adoptive parents William and Ina Campbell, 82 and 81, respectively, according to a news release from Clarksville Police Sergeant Charles Gill.www.latintimes.com
