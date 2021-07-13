CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT JEREMY OLSON’S JULY COMMUNICATION

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremey Olson released a July communication regarding the upcoming school year and future plans. The letter is below. A few days ago, I noticed a license plate that bore the words “Vietnam Vet”. I started to think about what this individual had sacrificed in the service of our country and also wondered if I really even understood what true sacrifice demands. In light of the proximity to celebrating our country’s independence, I wanted to reflect on the cost of freedom. While our country is far from perfect, we are always in pursuit of a more perfect union. Those who are serving and have served our country have paid the price for our continued freedom and provided us with the ability to have debate over the direction of our country. To these guardians of our liberty I say thank you. Thank you’s are also in order for the military family who support our soldiers as they serve our country. Thank you for your service!