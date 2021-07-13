Softsoap's New Foaming Tablets Aim To Wash Hands While Reducing Plastic

Welcome to Take Care of It, where we'll share best practices for the upkeep and maintenance of luxury fashion purchases—because we know you want to keep them forever. We know how intimidating it can be to take care of your most dainty pieces. The dreaded "dry-clean only" tag can have your silkiest possessions hanging in your closest for far too long in fear of possible stains. But the best way to keep the quality of your most delicate pieces high and your dry-cleaning bill low is as easy as 1, 2, 3...4!