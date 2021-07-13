Cancel
Environment

Softsoap's New Foaming Tablets Aim To Wash Hands While Reducing Plastic

By Rudy Sanchez
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHand washing is critical to health and hygiene, and liquid soap is an easy way to clean our paws off. Unfortunately, unlike bar soap, liquid soap is heavy, and there’s an environmental and financial cost to offering soap in liquid form. Packaging needs to be strong enough to hold the additional weight of the water, less product per square inch can be shipped, and more fuel gets used to distribute the bottles.

