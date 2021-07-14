Legislative push for equity reaches Frederick County Council

Plans to create a Frederick County office to identify and address inequities in county government advanced to the County Council Tuesday.

The proposal would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion to promote equity in planning, policy development, recruitment and hiring, and decision-making in county government. The office would also factor equity into employment retention, training and coordination with minority businesses.

A 13-member commission would act as liaison between the newly-established office and the community to ensure transparency between government and its constituents. Councilmember Kai Hagen (D) will sponsor the bill.

Michael Hughes, chief equity and inclusion officer for the county executive’s office, said to the News-Post before Tuesday’s council meeting that he envisions the office promoting a “climate of belonging” in county government, in which employees recognize they belong and sense that others feel the same way toward them. The climate would also rid county government of the notion that an employee was hired for a specific reason, like race, he said.

“It’s uncomfortable work,” Hughes said, adding that he would expect discomfort among county employees.

Should council finalize the initiative, county government employees can expect to hear more about equity throughout their workdays, Hughes said, in addition to attending more equity training and having their notions about race and equity challenged.

“This is huge work,” Hughes said. “If you look at the disparities that exist throughout the county — whether it’s housing, economics, education, health, employment — in every category, African Americans, in particular, are at the bottom.”

Of the county’s roughly 2,000 employees in 2019, more than 90 percent were white, Hughes said during the meeting. Less than 6 percent were Black, just more than 2 percent were Hispanic or Latino and 1 percent were of Asian descent, per the data, which Hughes said was the most up-to-date demographic layout for county employees.

Of the 137 high-ranking or leadership roles in county government, Black employees held just three.

More than 10 percent of the county’s population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic or Latino people also make up more than 10 percent of the population, and those of Asian descent account for 5 percent.

“For far too long, the color of a person’s skin has impacted nearly every facet of life, from education to economics, from housing to health,” County Executive Jan Gardner said at a press briefing Thursday in which she unveiled the legislation.

Gardner, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer in March declared racism a public health crisis in the county.

The declaration said “specific individuals and communities are unfairly disadvantaged by racism while unfairly giving advantages to other individuals and communities and undermines society as a whole by weakening the health and economy in Frederick County and elsewhere.”

Hughes and members of a team he oversaw that examined equity and inclusion within county government will amend sections of the legislation in accordance with recommendations council members made Tuesday before the bill returns to the council.