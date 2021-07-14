Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones Round Up 2022 Verbal Pledge From Backstroker Madi Dohrn

By Chandler Brandes
SwimInfo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW COMMIT: Junior National qualifier Madi Dohrn of Schaumburg, Ill. has given Iowa State University their first verbal commitment for the 2022-23 season and beyond. “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study engineering at Iowa State! After touring and meeting with coaches, swimmers, advisors, and seeing all that ISU had to offer I knew it was the place for me. Thank you to all the coaches and administrators that worked to coordinate protocols so we could have most of a HS season during COVID. I especially want to thank my SHS and Reach coaches for their teaching and support, and my teammates for their encouragement and keeping practices fun and competitive. I want to thank my family for absolutely everything! Go Cyclones!!”

