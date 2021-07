Considering how stupid the majority of us turn out to be, there were probably dumb humans roaming the earth for centuries before a smart one showed up. The people in these photos are demonstrating a special kind of dumb that you can't really learn. You have to be born with it and nourish it over years. So let's take a moment to thank all these unfortunate souls for sharing their hilarious mistakes with us online. And if these somehow aren't dumb enough for you, click here to find even dumber dum-dums acting a fool.