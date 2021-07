Despite only launching in the Spring of 2018, Legends has quickly become the brand of choice for training and warmup apparel for some of the world’s most elite athletes. Furthermore, the brand is actually owned by a group of high-profile athletes like Matt Barnes, Baker Mayfield, Markieff Morris, and Marlon Humphrey. The Los Angeles label offers a unique blend of carefully calculated designs and innovative materials in order to maximize performance, painstakingly sweating the details in order to deliver what are truly next-level athletic and workout garments. And Legends’ latest offering to encapsulate these qualities is the premium apparel brand’s Relay Short.