Trevor Rogers had just finished his first inning of the 2021 season. It was a frame to forget. It took until his 10th pitch before Rogers threw a strike. He walked three of the first four batters he faced. All three of those batters scored — the first on a passed ball, the other two on a two-out double that bounced off the wall in center field. And, for good measure, Rogers walked a fourth batter at the end of a 10-pitch plate appearance before, mercifully, recording the third and final out on his 38th pitch of the inning.