State Rep. Schweyer announced the return of monthly virtual visits for veteran services

HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Peter Schweyer announced on Tuesday to local veterans that his monthly support program has resumed with virtual appointments, due to COVID-19. Representatives from the American Legion says they will be available for virtual appointments at Schweyer’s district office, located at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of every month, officials stated.