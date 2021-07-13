Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

State Rep. Schweyer announced the return of monthly virtual visits for veteran services

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Peter Schweyer announced on Tuesday to local veterans that his monthly support program has resumed with virtual appointments, due to COVID-19. Representatives from the American Legion says they will be available for virtual appointments at Schweyer’s district office, located at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of every month, officials stated.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Cdc#State#The American Legion#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy