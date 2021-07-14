Tuesday's top prospect performers

If you’ve followed the Yankees’ organizational comings and goings at all for the past two years, you probably already know something about Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez, born in Esperanza, Dominican Republic in the same year that Aaron Boone earned his managing gig with a walkoff postseason home run, was the top international draft signee in 2019. The Yankees spent $5.1 million of their $5.8 million total pool to sign the then-16-year-old, and he has been called the “most hyped and tooled-up international draft prospect in recent memory” by MLB Pipeline. He has been compared to Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout even as most of his peers are celebrating their high school graduations. While it’s obviously a fool’s errand to try and project the outcome of a major league career onto a teenager, Dominguez, who was named after former Yankees first baseman Jason Giambi, has the kind of reputation the Yankees system hasn’t seen in a while.