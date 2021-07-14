Tuesday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 7), Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The top-ranked Royals prospect turned in his eighth performance of the year with at least three hits. Witt Jr. launched his 14th home run of the season -- a two-run shot to right in the first -- and added base knocks in the second and fifth innings. The 21-year-old has six hits over his last four games and is sporting a .302/.379/.568 slash line on the year. Royals prospect stats »www.mlb.com
