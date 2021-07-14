Column: The humbling lessons of the trail

We always want to do the right things. We always long to have serenity. But four of the most difficult tasks that we live out are neither physical nor intellectual, but are spiritual: To love when hated, to include the excluded, to forgive knowing there will never be an apology, and to be brave enough to say “I was wrong.” To live serenely, we must be willing to do all four as needed. Easy? No. Impossible? Again, no. Needed? Yes!