Gold jumps as Powell plays down Fed taper talk

By Reuters
CNBC
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold rose 0.7% to $1,820.86 per ounce by 12:21 pm ET. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,822.10. Gold jumped on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors that the central bank would continue its accommodative monetary policy despite a recent spike in inflation readings. Spot...

EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
MarketsCNBC

Treasury yields rise slightly with ADP employment data in focus

ADP's July employment change data is due to be released at 8:45 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 10 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold flat as investors await direction from US jobs data

BENGALURU (Aug 4): Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting signals from U.S. jobs data on the labour market recovery that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. Spot gold was flat at $1,809.21 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on. Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and. Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and. the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a. second day...
BusinessCNBC

Is the Fed making a major policy mistake?

"If history's any guide, the Fed is rarely proactive when it comes to things like inflation," Peter Cecchini, Axonic director of research, tells Closing Bell. There's a big risk that the Federal Reserve is taking too long to taper and letting inflation linger longer than it should.
EconomyCNBC

Gold sidelined as investors cautiously await U.S. jobs data

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,809.79 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,814.10. Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, as traders stayed on the sidelines in advance of U.S. jobs data due later this week that could influence the timeline of when the Federal Reserve cuts back on its asset purchase program.
EconomyCNBC

Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

New Zealand's jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 4% last quarter, which lifted the New Zealand dollar 0.5% to a one-month high of $0.7056. The dollar was a touch lower at $1.1870 per euro and the dollar index held at 92.024. The dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...
Marketskitco.com

Gold slips on improving risk appetite, U.S. jobs data in focus

* Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98/oz - technicals. * M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs. Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as an increase in appetite for riskier assets weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investor focus turns to a key U.S. employment report due later in the week to gauge the health of the labour market.
Economywtvbam.com

Fed’s Waller: could start taper by October, no reason to go slow

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. There’s “no reason” to go slow on...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar, sliding yields prop up gold after selloff

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip to near 2-week low. * Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers (Updates prices, adds comment) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked higher on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields, though an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD jumps 35 pips as RBA keeps tapering on the table

AUD/USD rises nearly 30 pips after the RBA’s hawkish announcement. RBA says to continue with tapering of bond-buying program after early September. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid and stimulus. US Treasury yields pause after the lowest daily closing since February, stock futures print mild gains. AUD/USD takes...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
Economykitco.com

Kiwi dollar, Aussie jump on central bank talk

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the Japanese yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets. The Australian dollar...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
Marketskitco.com

Gold stuck in a range as spotlight shifts to U.S. jobs data

* All eyes on U.S. non-farm payroll numbers due Friday. * Chinese gold demand picked up in H1 - China Gold Association. Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in a tight range on Tuesday as investors squared positions before U.S. jobs data later this week that could shed more light on labour market health and potentially influence the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

