Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Sorafenib fails to trigger ferroptosis across a wide range of cancer cell lines

By Jiashuo Zheng, Mami Sato, Eikan Mishima, Hideyo Sato, Bettina Proneth, Marcus Conrad
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorafenib, a protein kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and advanced renal cell carcinoma, has been repeatedly reported to induce ferroptosis by possibly involving inhibition of the cystine/glutamate antiporter, known as system xc−. Using a combination of well-defined genetically engineered tumor cell lines and canonical small molecule ferroptosis inhibitors, we now provide unequivocal evidence that sorafenib does not induce ferroptosis in a series of tumor cell lines unlike the cognate system xc− inhibitors sulfasalazine and erastin. We further show that only a subset of tumor cells dies by ferroptosis upon sulfasalazine and erastin treatment, implying that certain cell lines appear to be resistant to system xc− inhibition, while others undergo ferroptosis-independent cell death. From these findings, we conclude that sorafenib does not qualify as a bona fide ferroptosis inducer and that ferroptosis induced by system xc− inhibitors can only be achieved in a fraction of tumor cell lines despite robust expression of SLC7A11, the substrate-specific subunit of system xc−.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Slc7a11#Gsh#Gpx4 Independent#Rta#Su Dhl 8#Wsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Multiple fermion scattering in the weakly coupled spin-chain compound YbAlO

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23585-z, published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in ref. 20, which was incorrectly given with the wrong title as: “Agrapidis, C. E., van den Brink, J. & Nishimoto, S. Ground state and low-energy excitations of the Kitaev-Heisenberg two-leg ladder. Phys. Rev. B 99, 224423 (2019)”. The correct form of ref. 20 is: “Agrapidis, C. E., van den Brink, J. & Nishimoto, S. Field-induced incommensurate ordering in Heisenberg chains coupled by Ising interaction: model for ytterbium aluminum perovskite YbAlO3. Phys. Rev. B 99, 224423 (2019)”.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity.

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity. Cao Guo, Ping Liu, Ganlu Deng, Ying Han, Yihong Chen, Changjing Cai, Hong Shen, Gongping Deng, Shan Zeng. Article Affiliation:. Cao Guo. Abstract:. Colon cancer (CC) is a prevalent malignancy worldwide. Approaches to specifically induce tumor cell death have...
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
Science Daily

Quantum physics helps destroy cancer cells

Cancer cell death is triggered within three days when X-rays are shone onto tumor tissue containing iodine-carrying nanoparticles. The iodine releases electrons that break the tumor's DNA, leading to cell death. The findings, by scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan and the US, were published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Taxonomic changes in the gut microbiota are associated with cartilage damage independent of adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury

Lipodystrophic mice are protected from cartilage damage following joint injury. This protection can be reversed by the implantation of a small adipose tissue graft. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between the gut microbiota and knee cartilage damage while controlling for adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury using lipodystrophic (LD) mice. LD and littermate control (WT) mice were fed a high fat diet, chow diet, or were rescued with fat implantation, then challenged with destabilization of the medial meniscus surgery to induce osteoarthritis (OA). 16S rRNA sequencing was conducted on feces. MaAslin2 was used to determine associations between taxonomic relative abundance and OA severity. While serum LPS levels between groups were similar, synovial fluid LPS levels were increased in both limbs of HFD WT mice compared to all groups, except for fat transplanted animals. The Bacteroidetes:Firmicutes ratio of the gut microbiota was significantly reduced in HFD and OA-rescued animals when compared to chow. Nine novel significant associations were found between gut microbiota taxa and OA severity. These findings suggest the presence of causal relationships the gut microbiome and cartilage health, independent of diet or adiposity, providing potential therapeutic targets through manipulation of the microbiome.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ElectronicsNature.com

Integrated complementary inverters and ring oscillators based on vertical-channel dual-base organic thin-film transistors

Lateral-channel dual-gate organic thin-film transistors have been used in pseudo complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) inverters to control switching voltage. However, their relatively long channel lengths, combined with the low charge carrier mobility of organic semiconductors, typically leads to slow inverter operation. Vertical-channel dual-gate organic thin-film transistors are a promising alternative because of their short channel lengths, but the lack of appropriate p- and n-type devices has limited the development of complementary inverter circuits. Here, we show that organic vertical n-channel permeable single- and dual-base transistors, and vertical p-channel permeable base transistors can be used to create integrated complementary inverters and ring oscillators. The vertical dual-base transistors enable switching voltage shift and gain enhancement. The inverters exhibit small switching time constants at 10 MHz, and the seven-stage complementary ring oscillators exhibit short signal propagation delays of 11 ns per stage at a supply voltage of 4 V.
ScienceNature.com

Experimental investigation into the effects of composition and microstructure on the tensile properties and failure characteristics of different gypsum rocks

The present work investigated the differences in the composition and internal microstructure of four types gypsum rock—fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, alabaster, and ordinary gypsum by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscope and Brazilian split test, and analyzed its effects on the tensile strength and fracture characteristics of gypsum rock. For alabaster, fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum, CaSO4·2H2O is the main component with 72.78%, 72.72%, 72.57%, and 71.51% content, and tensile strength of 1.79, 2.22, 3.22, and 4.35 MPa, respectively. In addition, the fracture line is arc-shaped, vertical, and zigzag for fiber gypsum, ordinary and transparent gypsums, and alabaster, respectively. On the microscopic level, fiber gypsum has an evident striated structure while the gradual increased pore development for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum. Gypsum rock has an obvious layered crystal structure with the increase of CaSO4·2H2O, contributing to the phenomenon with a larger grain size and lower tensile strength. In addition, the number of particles for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum increased in turn, while their particle size decreased uniformly, indicating that the lower CaSO4·2H2O content, the more sufficient energy accumulation and release. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the analysis of the mechanical properties of rocks with different mineral composition and contribute to the design for different ore grades mining.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
ScienceNature.com

Development of custom lead shield and strainer for targeted irradiation for mice in the gamma cell chamber

We presented a development of a custom lead shield and mouse strainer for targeted irradiation from the gamma-cell chamber. This study was divided into two parts i.e., to (i) fabricate the shield and strainer from a lead (Pb) and (ii) optimize the irradiation to the mice-bearing tumour model with 2 and 8 Gy absorbed doses. The lead shielding was fabricated into a cuboid shape with a canal on the top and a hole on the vertical side for the beam path. Respective deliveries doses of 28 and 75 Gy from gamma-cell were used to achieve 2 and 8 Gy absorbed doses at the tumour sites.
CancerNature.com

Cord blood index predicts engraftment and early non-relapse mortality in adult patients with single-unit cord blood transplantation

How to select optimal cord blood (CB) remains an important clinical question. We developed and validated an index of CB engraftment, the cord blood index (CBI), which uses three weighted variables representing cell doses and HLA mismatches. We modeled the neutrophil engraftment time with competing events by random survival forests for competing risks as a function of the predictors: total nucleated cells, CD34, colony-forming units for granulocytes/macrophages, and the number of HLA mismatches at the antigen and allele levels. The CBI defined three groups that had different neutrophil engraftment rates at day 30 (High, 83.7% [95% CI, 79.2–88.1%]; Intermediate, 77.0% [95% CI, 73.7–80.2%]; Low, 68.4% [95% CI, 63.6–73.2%]), platelet engraftment rates at day 60 (High, 70.4% [95% CI, 64.9–75.9%]; Intermediate, 62.3% [95% CI, 58.5–66.0%]; Low, 49.3% [95% CI, 44.2–54.5%]), and non-relapse mortality at day 100 (High, 14.1% [95% CI, 9.9–18.3%]; Intermediate, 16.4% [95% CI, 13.5–19.3%]; Low, 21.3% [95% CI, 17.1–25.5%]). This novel approach is clinically beneficial and can be adopted immediately because it uses easily obtained pre-freeze data of CB.
ChemistryNature.com

Large-scale phenotyping of 1,000 fungal strains for the degradation of non-natural, industrial compounds

Fungal biotechnology is set to play a keystone role in the emerging bioeconomy, notably to address pollution issues arising from human activities. Because they preserve biological diversity, Biological Resource Centres are considered as critical infrastructures to support the development of biotechnological solutions. Here, we report the first large-scale phenotyping of more than 1,000 fungal strains with evaluation of their growth and degradation potential towards five industrial, human-designed and recalcitrant compounds, including two synthetic dyes, two lignocellulose-derived compounds and a synthetic plastic polymer. We draw a functional map over the phylogenetic diversity of Basidiomycota and Ascomycota, to guide the selection of fungal taxa to be tested for dedicated biotechnological applications. We evidence a functional diversity at all taxonomic ranks, including between strains of a same species. Beyond demonstrating the tremendous potential of filamentous fungi, our results pave the avenue for further functional exploration to solve the ever-growing issue of ecosystems pollution.
ScienceNature.com

Routine sub-2.5 Å cryo-EM structure determination of GPCRs

Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) of small membrane proteins, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), remains challenging. Pushing the performance boundaries of the technique requires quantitative knowledge about the contribution of multiple factors. Here, we present an in-depth analysis and optimization of the main experimental parameters in cryo-EM. We combined actual structural studies with methods development to quantify the effects of the Volta phase plate, zero-loss energy filtering, objective lens aperture, defocus magnitude, total exposure, and grid type. By using this information to carefully maximize the experimental performance, it is now possible to routinely determine GPCR structures at resolutions better than 2.5 Å. The improved fidelity of such maps enables the building of better atomic models and will be crucial for the future expansion of cryo-EM into the structure-based drug design domain. The optimization guidelines given here are not limited to GPCRs and can be applied directly to other small proteins.
WorldNature.com

Occupational exposure and radiobiological risk from thyroid radioiodine therapy in Saudi Arabia

Worldwide, thyroid cancer accounts for some 10% of total cancer incidence, most markedly for females. Thyroid cancer radiotherapy, typically using 131I (T1/2 8.02 days; β− max energy 606 keV, branching ratio 89.9%), is widely adopted as an adjunct to surgery or to treat inoperable cancer and hyperthyroidism. With staff potentially receiving significant doses during source preparation and administration, radiation protection and safety assessment are required in ensuring practice complies with international guidelines. The present study, concerning a total of 206 patient radioiodine therapies carried out at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center over a 6-month period, seeks to evaluate patient and occupational exposures during hospitalization, measuring ambient doses and estimating radiation risk. Using calibrated survey meters, patient exposure dose-rate estimates were obtained at a distance of 30-, 100- and 300 cm from the neck region of each patient. Occupational and ambient doses were measured using calibrated thermoluminescent dosimeters. The mean and range of administered activity (AA, in MBq) for the thyroid cancer and hyperthyroidism treatment groups were 4244 ± 2021 (1669–8066), 1507.9 ± 324.1 (977.9–1836.9), respectively. The mean annual occupational doses were 1.2 mSv, that for ambient doses outside of the isolation room corridors were found to be 0.2 mSv, while ambient doses at the nursing station were below the lower limit of detection. Exposures to staff from patients being treated for thyroid cancer were less compared to hyperthyroidism patients. With a well-defined protocol, also complying with international safety requirements, occupational exposures were found to be relatively high, greater than most reported in previous studies.
ScienceNature.com

An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy