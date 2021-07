Dane Dances! kicks off on Friday, Aug. 6, 5:30-11 p.m. with Orquesta Mas Madison All Stars and Sons of Chicago at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Dane Dances! is a family-friendly event on the stunning Monona Terrace rooftop every Friday evening in August. The much-anticipated summer music series is a great way to get down and dance with your friends, coworkers, or family. The rooftop gets shaking as the sun sets against the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol with the breeze of the Lake Monona at your back while you dance. Dane Dances! promotes inclusivity with a fun night of music and dancing to DJs and bands for all ages.