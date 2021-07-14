Babyface and Wife Nicole Calling it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage
Singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two tell TMZ, ““After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“www.foxbangor.com
