Diseases & Treatments

Prevalence of Disability Associated With Head Injury With Loss of Consciousness in Adults in the United States

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods This was a cross-sectional analysis of 7,390 participants ≥40 years of age in the...

#Disability#Head Injury#Prevalence#The United States#Non Hispanic#Iadl#Nhanes
Diseases & Treatments
Diseases & Treatments

Cognitive Activity and Onset Age of Incident Alzheimer Disease Dementia

Methods: As part of a longitudinal cohort study, 1,903 older persons without dementia at enrollment reported their frequency of participation in cognitively stimulating activities. They had annual clinical evaluations to diagnose dementia and AD, and the deceased underwent neuropathologic examination. In analyses, we assessed the relation of baseline cognitive activity to age at diagnosis of incident AD dementia and to postmortem markers of AD and other dementias.
Diseases & Treatments

Association of Epilepsy Surgery With Changes in Imaging Defined Brain Age

Objective: To determine whether surgery in patients with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (mTLE) is associated with reduced brain-predicted age as a neural marker overall brain health, we compared brain-predicted and chronological age difference (Brain Age Gap Estimation: BrainAGE) in patients before and after surgery to healthy controls. Methods: We acquired...
Mental Health

Clinical Reasoning: A 29-Year-Old Man With Fevers and Rapidly Progressive Cranial Neuropathies

A 29-year-old man with no prior known medical diagnoses presented to the emergency department with 5 days of fevers, chills, vomiting, headache, and neck pain followed by voice changes, difficulty swallowing, and intractable hiccups. The patient denied vision changes, weakness, numbness, recent travel, new medications, or illicit drug use. He had no personal or family history of neurologic illness. On questioning concerning possible toxic exposure, he noted recent consumption of sushi and raw meat at a restaurant; a friend who had eaten with him also experienced gastrointestinal illness after that meal.
Diseases & Treatments

Pure Autonomic Failure

Pure autonomic failure (PAF) is an alpha synucleinopathy that predominantly affects the autonomic ganglia and peripheral autonomic nerves.1 The diagnostic hallmark is neurogenic orthostatic hypotension without any obvious parkinsonism. Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and cardiac symptoms, including supine hypertension, can develop as the disorder progresses. Abnormal cardiovascular autonomic function tests and dynamic sweat tests as well as normal thermoregulatory sweat tests, cardiac metaiodobenzaylguanidine scintigraphy (MIBG), and dopamine transporter scans with low supine serum noradrenaline levels can help establish the diagnosis.1 Treatment includes adequate hydration, abdominal binders, exercise, vasopressor drugs, and antihypertensives (for supine hypertension). Almost a quarter of patients can eventually develop multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia.
Knowridge Science Report

Vision problems linked to cognitive decline, study finds

In a new study from Johns Hopkins University, researchers found worse visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and stereo acuity impairment are linked to an increased risk for cognitive decline in older people. They examined the link between vision and cognition across multiple cognitive domains using several measures of vision. The analysis...
Bethesda, MD

International experts call for a unified public health response to NAFLD and NASH epidemic

Bethesda, MD (July 26, 2021) -- There is an urgent need to develop and implement effective screening, diagnosis and treatment strategies for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), common liver conditions with a rising burden in the U.S. and globally. This is particularly important for the most at-risk patients, those with diabetes and obesity.
Diseases & Treatments

Movement Disorders May Affect Exercise in Patients With Psychosis

Parkinsonism linked to significantly decreased physical activity, increased sedentary behavior in patients with schizophrenia. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psychotic disorders, certain movement disorders, especially parkinsonism, are associated with reduced physical activity (PA) and increased sedentary behavior (SB), according to a study published in the July issue of the Schizophrenia Bulletin.
Diseases & Treatments

Racial Disparities Persist in Multiple Myeloma Care, Outcomes

Hispanics have higher MM-related in-hospital mortality; recent decline seen in in-hospital mortality for all except NH-Blacks. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There are persistent disparities in multiple myeloma (MM) care for non-Hispanic (NH)-Blacks and Hispanics compared with NH-Whites, according to a study published online July 18 in Leukemia & Lymphoma.
Diseases & Treatments

AHA News: Severe Sleep Apnea Could Damage Key Blood Vessels

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed...
Diseases & Treatments

Trouble Hearing Speech May Be Associated With Increased Risk of Dementia

Hearing impairment affects around 1.5 billion individuals worldwide (World Health Organization), and there is growing evidence that this could increase the risk of dementia. A major component of hearing impairment is difficulty hearing speech in noisy environments (speech-in-noise hearing impairment). This can have a large impact on the day-to-day functioning of affected individuals who can struggle to follow conversations or hear announcements in noisy environments. However, until now it was unclear whether difficulty hearing speech-in-noise was associated with developing dementia.
Diseases & Treatments

Optimizing Care for Patients With Heart Failure

Key opinion leaders in the pharmacologic management of heart failure share insights on optimizing care by using a patient-centered approach and shared decision-making. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: We’ve talked about getting patients on the medications, but that’s not enough. We need to optimize their medications. I’m going to shift the question to Alex first and then Ryan. How do you approach medication optimization in a patient with heart failure? Why don’t you start us out, Alex?
Celebrities

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...

