Prevalence of Disability Associated With Head Injury With Loss of Consciousness in Adults in the United States

Pure autonomic failure (PAF) is an alpha synucleinopathy that predominantly affects the autonomic ganglia and peripheral autonomic nerves.1 The diagnostic hallmark is neurogenic orthostatic hypotension without any obvious parkinsonism. Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and cardiac symptoms, including supine hypertension, can develop as the disorder progresses. Abnormal cardiovascular autonomic function tests and dynamic sweat tests as well as normal thermoregulatory sweat tests, cardiac metaiodobenzaylguanidine scintigraphy (MIBG), and dopamine transporter scans with low supine serum noradrenaline levels can help establish the diagnosis.1 Treatment includes adequate hydration, abdominal binders, exercise, vasopressor drugs, and antihypertensives (for supine hypertension). Almost a quarter of patients can eventually develop multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia.
